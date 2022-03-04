NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Rupcich, Offensive Tackle, Culver Stockton Wildcats

#78

Pos: OT

Ht: 6056

Wt: 319

Hand: 918

Arm: 3258

Wing: 7778

DOB: N/a

Eligible: 2022

Wonder Lake, IL

McHenry HS

Andrew Rupcich

Culver Stockton Wildcats

One-liner:

Massive, athletic, and violent offensive lineman. He is surprisingly athletic for his size and probably the best pulling lineman in the entire draft, all with a Richie Incognito attitude.

Pros:

A huge player that is extremely athletic and mobile for his size. Absolutely incredible pull step and moves across the line fluidly. Surprising speed, which lets him excel being the lead blocker because he moves upfield so well and can stick with his running backs. To call him a mauler, would be a huge understatement. He clearly loves the physical aspect of football because he is just violent and buries as many players as he can every play. He has a real Richie Incognito demeanor and thrives on physicality. Very strong player who is extremely hard to beat once he gets his hands on you. He has a great punch and reload in pass protection and understands how he can win a matchup without holding.

Cons:

Dips his head on contact, which can get him in trouble when he gets to the next level, and goes up against players who will find any weakness he has. Plays top-heavy at times because he likes lowering his head. Can be stiff in pass protection and doesn’t use his hips when moving laterally. Did not play against elite talent and overmatched a lot of opponents. This could lead to problems in the NFL because he doesn’t have experience going against someone who can spot a weakness and then take advantage of it.

Summary:

A hulking frame and hulk-like attitude to go with it. He is a very athletic and mobile lineman. Elite pulling skills and can move across the line with ease, which is rare for college tackles. Surprising speed for his size, he really moves upfield well. That being said, he can be a little stiff in pass protection. He needs to work on lateral movement in pass protection because he struggles when a defender changes direction. Run blocking is a different story, he seems more confident on those plays and it shows on tape how much more aggressive he is run blocking. He is definitely one the most violent lineman you will find because every chance he gets, he is slamming someone to the ground. Leads by example he never quits on a play and goes full speed until the whistle is blown, sometimes even after.

Background:

From the moment he stepped onto campus he started racking up accolades. He is a four-time HAAC All-Conference selection and three-time All-American. He was awarded the Culver Stockton Male Athlete of the Year in 2018 and the Banner Society Piesman Award winner in 2019. He was also a multi-year team captain.

Grade:

6..5 / 8.2