Anthony Hines III - Inside Linebacker Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

ANTHONY HINES III | Texas A&M | OB | #19 | rJr | 6021 | 230 | Plano, TX | Plano East | 01.15.99

Overview:

A once heralded recruit coming out of Plano East High School, a lot was expected of Hines during his career. Working through some early inconsistencies and an injury in 2018, Hines was finally able to lock down a starting role during the 2019 season, finishing second on the team in tackles (73 total) and tackles for loss (10.5). A lot was expected heading into 2020, but Hines decided to opt out of the season with all the uncertainty swirling around the COVID-19 pandemic. On the hoof, Hines is an impressive looking off-ball linebacker who has played the majority of his reps at WILL for the Aggies. Working his best in pursuit, Hines possesses outstanding range/speed for the position. He makes some jaw-dropping plays working from the back side, highlighting his next-level speed and explosiveness. In the pass game, there are a ton of flashes of that athleticism, especially in zone coverage. Hines is able to quickly close passing windows with his change of direction and notable length. With quick feet and mirror ability, he also has some upside in man coverage, working against running backs and tight ends. Hines has solid eye discipline to quickly diagnose and react accordingly to what’s in front of him. The problem is that Hines lacks a physical profile, mostly due to limited power in his lower half. He is a bit high cut and still has a ton of development to make down low. As he continues to fill out, he should be able to stack and disengage at a much higher success rate. While dealing with some durability concerns and no film in 2020, Hines remains a bit of a question mark. The athletic profile is clearly there. For a team needing a developmental candidate that fits the modern mold of off-ball linebackers, Hines could be in hot demand somewhere on Day 3 of the 2021 Draft.

Background:

Raised in the Dallas, Texas area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in one game before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Opted out of the 2020 season and declared for the 2021 draft.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.