Anthony Schwartz - Wide Receiver Auburn Tigers Scouting Report

ANTHONY SCHWARTZ | Auburn | WO | #1 | Jr | 5116 | 179 | 4.27 | Pembroke Pines, FL | American Heritage | 09.05.00

The title of fastest college football player in the nation is a notable distinction. For the past two years, Schwartz of Auburn was regularly referred to as just that: the fastest man in college football. Naturally, the junior’s game is predicated on his elite speed. Schwartz is a deep threat, capable of winning against press and off coverage. Moreover, he is effective enough as a route runner to take advantage of overly-cautious and hesitant defensive backs concerned about big plays. The Tigers burner forces false steps or early hip turns with footwork and body language up or at the top of the route stem. From there, he can either blow by defenders deep or break his route off underneath with sudden change of direction ability. Against press, he uses quick feet, jab steps, head fakes and body language to avoid contact at the line of scrimmage. Often a recipient of manufactured touches, Schwartz’s speed, surprising contact balance and ability to read blocks make him a dangerous ball-carrier. While his hands are sufficient, he has occasional focus drops or double catches. To become an all-around receiver, Schwartz must learn to compensate for his limited play strength. The junior receiver is an ineffective blocker and is regularly blown up within the contact window to throw off route timing and positioning. To counteract this, he must learn to fight hands to minimize contact to his frame. What’s more, the junior has run a limited route tree. That being said, he has the movement skills to learn new patterns and improve as a route runner. All in all, the Auburn product already has the skill-set to be an impact player at the next level. If he can address these coachable issues, Anthony Schwartz can become a gamechanger in the NFL.

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. A world-class track and field athlete. Two siblings.

