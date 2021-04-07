Antjuan Simmons - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

ANTJUAN SIMMONS | Michigan State | OB | #34 | Sr | 5116 | 225 | Ann Arbor, MI | Pioneer HS | 04.06.99

Overview:

Starting at linebacker for two years and contributing since his freshman season, Simmons racked up an impressive 231 tackles for the Spartans. He has some pop behind his pads at the point of attack, holding his own if he takes on blockers. When seeing blockers coming, he displays quick hands to knock down their punch and keeps his frame clean. Simmons is more capable in man than zone as he deals with tight ends and running backs using his physicality. Slow play speed limits Simmons’ ability to make plays as he does not cover a lot of space, showing little range at the second level. He is unable to gain depth without turning his back to the passer in zone. Slow processing causes him to guess, which he often does wrong, taking multiple steps in the wrong direction. A low tackler, he misses in space due to stiff hips and being unable to adjust to ball-carriers changing directions. Simmons projects as a potential camp invite at the next level, but will have a tough time making a roster considering little special-teams upside because of a lack of size, athleticism and tackling ability.

Background:

Raised in the Detroit, Michigan area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Human Development & Family Studies major. Played in all 13 games as a freshman. Played in all 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started all seven games as a senior. Converted from overhang role to inside linebacker in 2020.

