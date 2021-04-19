Antonio Nunn - Wide Receiver Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

ANTONIO NUNN | Buffalo | WO | #1 | Sr | 5112 | 200 | 4.50 | Tampa, FL | Jefferson HS | 09.14.96

Overview:

Antonio Nunn finished the season with a team-leading 584 receiving yards on 37 catches and two touchdowns in the run-heavy Buffalo Bulls’ offense. When given the opportunity Nunn proved that he can be a difference-maker from both the slot and out-wide. He is an explosive athlete who runs very clean and technical routes. Nunn is not the true definition of a speedster but he is able to threaten defenses deep with his burst and acceleration off the line of scrimmage. He also plays taller than he is listed, as he shows the ability to go up and compete for the football down the field. The question marks surrounding Nunn are his speed and production. How he runs will be a major factor into where he is viewed as a consistent vertical threat. His production was also heavily capped playing at Buffalo where running the ball was the Bulls’ main strength. That limited production will leave teams wondering if he truly can make a difference or not at the next level and is the sole reason why he faces an uphill battle to hearing his name called come early May. That being said, Nunn could very easily find himself going on day three if he can test well this offseason and impress teams with his speed and route running.

Background:

Led the Bulls in receiving in each of the last two seasons. Played for head coach Jeremy Earle at Jefferson High School in Tampa Bay, Florida. 19 straight starts to end his career.

