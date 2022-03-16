NFL Draft Profile: Aqeel Glass, Quarterback, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

#4

Pos: QB

Ht: 6036

Wt: 233

Hand: 858

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7900

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 7/7/1999

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

High School: Lutheran North

Aqeel Glass

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

One Liners

Really good size but Glass lacks the consistency and natural tools on tape against weaker competition to be anything more than a bottom-of-the-roster player.”

Pros:

As a prospect, Glass stands out with his overall size on film. He is physically imposing and carries his frame well. He can deliver the ball to all levels of the field and has pretty solid ball placement on his throws. Glass is a good decision-maker and is willing to find check downs when his receivers aren’t open downfield. In comparison to a lot of college prospects, Glass reads the field well. He doesn’t lock into one receiver but rather surveys the field and takes what the defense gives him.

Cons:

The natural tools just aren’t anything to write home about with Glass. He has good enough arm strength but balls die on him too often outside the numbers. At the next level, he’ll provide little value as a runner and won’t be much of a threat in that regard. Glass’ accuracy is very hit or miss to the intermediate and deep portions of the field. He’ll make a really nice throw but then follow it up with an errant pass too often. Glass’ upper body mechanics contribute to a number of his subpar throws, as he almost short arms a lot of his passes. Changing his upper body mechanics will be difficult at this stage in his development, which will make it difficult for Glass to fully rip the ball into tight windows in the NFL.

Summary:

The size is there for Glass to get a look at the next level. He also has some nice flashes as a passer but he isn’t consistent enough against weaker competition in that regard. Glass’ mechanics also need work and he won’t provide value as a scrambler or runner.

Background:

Aqeel Glass was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 7th, 1998. Coming out of high school, he chose Alabama A&M over Florida International. As a freshman in 2017, Glass started nine games, completing 102 passes, with five touchdowns and ten interceptions. Glass was voted captain as a true sophomore and he upped his totals to 20 passing touchdowns and 194 completions, with nine interceptions on the season. For his efforts as a sophomore, Glass was named to the Deacon Jones Trophy Watch List. He ended up being named captain for the season and 2nd team All-SWAC, recording 33 total touchdowns and 3,600 passing yards. His 2020 season was shortened to only three games but Glass still totaled 13 passing touchdowns and 1,084 yards. He returned for the 2021 campaign, in which he was named third team All-American, recording 3,568 yards, 36 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Grades

5.8/6.5