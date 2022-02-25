NFL Draft Profile: Arron Mosby, Outside Linebacker, Fresno State

#3

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 246

DOB: 4/13/_

Eligible: 2022

Sanger, CA

Sanger High School

Arron Mosby

Fresno State Bulldogs

One-Liners

Lanky edge defender who transitioned from defensive back and linebacker. Mosby is an explosive and loose athlete who lacks desired strength and technical refinement.

Pros:

Having moved from defensive back to off-ball linebacker, Mosby finished his collegiate career playing on the ball as a senior. His snap timing is great allowing him to shoot gaps and penetrate the backfield. Mosby possesses very good burst and explosiveness in a straight line. His hips are lose and he has flexible ankles. This combination of flexibility and explosiveness allows him to quickly beat tackles inside. Mosby uses above-average length to get into the chest of blockers occasionally. A physical tackler, he hits hard and finishes reliably. His defensive back and linebacker background makes him comfortable in space where he can also be used as a spy.

Cons:

Lacking the desired size to play as a true defensive end, Mosby has a skinny lower half. He is unable to convert speed to power due to his high pad level and hands that are not heavy. Mosby does not have a consistent pass rush plan, failing to recognize oversets. His pad level is very high and he fails to present a power threat. In the run game, his poor functional strength prevents him from fighting through and absorbing contact. Mosby struggles to set the edge and anchor. His hands lack refinement and he is unable to deconstruct once blockers get into his frame.

Summary:

Lanky, high cut edge defender with very good explosiveness and a lose lower half. Mosby can drop into space and is a physical and reliable tackler. He lacks strength to hold up in the run game, has unrefined hands and does not rush with a plan. Mosby projects as a developmental 3-4 outside linebacker or strong side linebacker in a 4-3. While he has the athleticism to progress into a starter, he will have to significantly improve his processing. Mosby should find a role on special teams which should allow him to be on a roster as a rookie.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.7 / 7.7

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes