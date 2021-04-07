Artayvious Lynn - Tight End TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report

ARTAYVIOUS LYNN | TCU | TE | #88 | rSR | 6046 | 265 | 4.78 | Bossier City, LA | Milford Academy | 03.13

Overview:

A tall and looming presence when he lines up, Lynn played primarily as an in-line tight end for the Horned Frogs, where his primary focus was on opening lanes as a blocker. His frame has room to bulk up in the future and it seems like he could get stronger as he transitions to the league. While Lynn’s length does help him to set the distance as a blocker, he doesn’t have the type of angles or body control to stay in control throughout reps and it leads to falling off the target quite regularly. He doesn’t bring much in the passing game, as he doesn’t have the type of athleticism to make much happen in space. He would need to be used purely as a possession guy but he didn’t get much faith from his coaching staff in that department while at TCU. Lynn projects as a camp tryout guy who will need to impress in the pre-draft circuit or workouts to get a legitimate shot at the NFL level.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.