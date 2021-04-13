Asante Samuel Jr. - Inside Cornerback Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

ASANTE SAMUEL JR | Florida State | DC | #26 | Jr | 5095 | 194 | Pembroke Pines, FL | Flanagan HS | 10.03.99

Overview:

Like his Pro Bowl father of the same name, Samuel has some notable ball skills on the back end. As a sophomore in 2019, he collected one interception while breaking up an additional 14 passes. In 2020, he took his game to a whole other level, recording three interceptions and breaking up another six passes in only eight games. With elite short-area quickness, Samuel is able to click and close with the best. He can line up in multiple spots on the outside and inside. Samuel also possesses an adequate amount of long speed to stay in phase while working vertically. Unlike his father, Jr. is a willing run defender who shows solid effort in that area. Samuel is a fun watch and a nice defensive back prospect. There are, however, some limitations to his game. Standing in under 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds, Samuel will never be mistaken for the longest corner in the world. He lacks the body to consistently counteract size at the catch point. For some, he might be better served playing inside on a more exclusive basis with the ability to match up against quicker slot receivers. Wherever he aligns, Samuel will do an admirable job. If used correctly, he has starter upside early in his NFL career.

Background:

Samuel started 23 games over the last three seasons, and was selected as an All-ACC selection in each of the last two seasons. Rated as a consensus four-star recruit coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. Father played football at UCF and spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

