Austin Watkins Jr: Alabama at Birmingham Dragon Wide Receiver 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

AUSTIN WATKINS | UAB | WO | #6 | rSr | 6016 | 210 | 4.48e | Fort Myers, FL | Vanguard | 07.08.01

Overview:

Like his cousin Sammy was at Clemson, UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins is a handful to cover one on one on the outside. Long with a nicely built frame, Watkins covers a ton of grass in a hurry. He has enough vertical speed to threaten multiple levels of the defense, causing opposing defenders to bail out early to counteract his speed. Watkins shows some adequate quickness and play strength at the line of scrimmage, easily defeating press coverage with little issue. His hands are mostly consistent, routinely plucking and securing even through contact. He does have some issue with concentration drops at times, too quickly trying to turn into a runner before completing the catch. In post catch situations, Watkins is a tough runner who can use his sturdy frame to absorb contact. Watkins isn’t a super creative runner and has little ability to make players miss in the open field. Despite a clear NFL profile playing amongst Conference USA competition, Watkins did not put together the game to game consistency that you would expect. He is a long and athletic pass catcher who has more than enough talent to find a role in a wide receiver room on the next level, possibly sneaking into Day Two when all is said and done.

Background:

Raised in Fort Myers, Florida. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played Junior College football in 2017 and 2018. Transferred to UAB. Played in 4 games and redshirted. Cousin of NFL WR Sammy Watkins.

