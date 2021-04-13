Avery Williams - Inside Cornerback Boise State Broncos Scouting Report

AVERY WILLIAMS | Boise State | DC | #26 | rSr | 5085 | 188 | Pasadena, CA | JSerra

Overview:

Started in over 30 career games for the Broncos, Williams brings a lot of valuable experience to his resumé. A two-time All-Mountain West performer, he brings versatility as a prospect who contributes in different facets of the game. Williams has dynamic foot quickness to mirror at the line of scrimmage with ease. He translates that foot quickness away from the line of scrimmage when showing excellent short-area quickness driving downhill on throws in off-coverage. An explosive return man who has nine career return touchdowns as a kickoff and punt returner, has also contributed five blocked field goals in his career. Williams lacks burst when flipping his hips, which causes him to end up out of phase too often on intermediate and vertical routes. He struggles to consistently finish at the catch point, making him a liability in contested catch situations. Williams’ best fit at the next level will be as a nickel corner who can contribute at a high level on special teams due to dynamic return abilities and high-effort play.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 10 of 14 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 14 games as a junior. Started all seven games as a senior. Nine return touchdowns in career (three kickoff, six punt).

