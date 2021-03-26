Azeez Ojulari - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

AZEEZ OJULARI | Georgia | OLB | #13 | rSo | 6026 | 240 | 4.79e | Marietta, GA | Marietta HS | 06.16.00

Overview:

Pop on the Tennessee film from 2019 and anyone would be convinced that Ojulari could see himself somewhere in the round-one conversation. Then you see what he was able to accomplish in 2020 and he has clearly started to put it all together. Ojulari is an explosive edge rusher who has the ability to win around the arc at a high rate. He flashes tremendous flexibility to maintain balance through contact. Whether working inside or out, Ojulari is a slippery player to halt his momentum. He also has an underrated power profile, flashing the ability to convert speed to power. His work in the run game is admirable, but he could use some added physical development. Ojulari causes constant havoc, but will need to finish plays at a higher rate. If he can continue to tap into his overall potential, Ojulari could end up being the most dynamic pass rusher in the 2021 draft and the first off the board come April.

Background:

Led Georgia in quarterback sacks (5.5) and hurries (39) in 2019. Ojulari posted 10 hurries against Tennessee. Followed up with a huge year in 2020, including 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in only 10 games. Was coached by Richard Morgan at Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia. He was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Also played basketball while at Marietta. Chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Appalachian State, Ball State and Auburn.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.