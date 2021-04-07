Baron Browning - Inside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

BARON BROWNING | Ohio State | IB | #5 | Sr | 6031 | 241 | Fort Worth, TX | Kennedale HS

Overview:

Coming to Ohio State as one of the top rated players in the 2017 recruiting class, a lot was expected from Browning, who was a part of what is typically an extremely talented linebacker unit for the Buckeyes. An explosive athlete for the position, Browning is just starting to tap into his potential. With limited opportunity during his Buckeyes career, he has certainly flashed in his limited chances. Browning explodes downhill in a hurry from his trigger step, shooting gaps in a flash without much ability to stall his momentum. He has been blessed with a dynamite frame to stack and shed effectively at the point of attack. Browning can make some eye-popping plays, working gap-to-gap while transitioning laterally. The inexperience is apparent throughout Browning’s film. For every incredible play he makes, he guesses wrong and completely takes himself out of the play. Currently, he is a lot more guesser than instinctive. In the pass game, he showed flashes of big-time impact, especially in 2020 after switching to SAM from WILL in 2019. More gifted in man coverage, Browning can be slow transitioning post-trigger step into coverage. Ending his career on a promising note, the momentum is firmly with Browning as he takes the next step to the professional level. He clearly has the tools to be a star, but will need some serious cultivating early in his career.

Background:

Played in 43 games in his career for the Buckeyes, recording 109 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Was considered a five-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports coming out of Kennedale High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Selected as a two-time All-State selection. Chose Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan and UCLA, among others. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

