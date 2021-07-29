Sports Illustrated home
Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Beau Corrales, Wide Receiver, UNC Tarheels

NFL draft profile scouting report for UNC wide receiver, Beau Corrales
153

#15
Pos: WR
Ht: 6030
Wt: 210
DOB: 3/12/99
Eligible: 2022
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown High School

Beau Corrales
UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside wide receiver with great size and length. Corrales uses his hands very well to push off, break free from and defeat the punch of cornerbacks. His mental alertness is impressive, sitting down in zones and working back towards the quarterback on extended plays. When balanced, he can accelerate quickly enough to gain separation. Corrales displays a strong strike as a blocker, finishing defenders. Well coached with a number of different release packages.

Cons:

Leinweber: Unreliable hands prevent him from catching the ball more consistently. Does not always attack the ball at the high point and has frustrating concentration drops. Corrales has stiff ankles, causing him to struggle in and out of his breaks, taking multiple steps to slow down and turn on deep comebacks. He loses his footing because his base gets very narrow when changing directions. After the catch, he gets brought down easily, lacking elusiveness. Corrales struggles to maintain blocks due to his inability to stalk laterally.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big wideout who plays with physicality and good hand usage. Corrales has inconsistent hands, preventing him from being a ball winner. His inability to change directions makes him one-dimensional. Corrales projects as a practice squad receiver early in his career. To make a roster, he has to catch the ball reliably and contribute on special teams. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big wideout who plays physically. Corrales has inconsistent hands and stiff ankles.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.6 / 6.6

