NFL Draft Profile: BeeJay Williamson, Safety, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

BeeJay Williamson

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

#4

Pos: S

Ht: 6002

Wt: 185

DOB: 10/21/1999

Hometown: Dallas, TX

High School: John Horn

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Williamson is an experienced, versatile defensive back with intriguing ball production, but his small frame, issues as a tackler, and struggles taking proper angles to the ball limit his ceiling as a prospect.

Evaluation:

Williamson spent a lot of time in the slot in 2021, but the Texas native is playing more free safety in two-high and even some single-high looks in 2022. This role has eliminated some of Williamson’s ball production, but it allows him to keep his eyes on the quarterback and use his instincts to make plays. He lacks the range to play single-high at the next level and is still learning how to take proper angles from his position to the football. Williamson often takes poor angles to the ball, and he lacks the speed and twitch to make up for these errors with physical traits. Poor tracking and angles also amplify the defensive back’s issues as a tackler. Despite having good but not great arm length, Williamson slides off plenty of tackles or finds himself juked in space too easily. He’ll also throw his shoulder at ball carriers instead of wrapping up, and he doesn’t pack enough power into his frame to complete those tackles. Williamson’s undersized frame is also an issue when the fifth-year defensive back tries to shed blocks. He doesn’t have the agility to keep up with shifty players in space and will likely only see limited snaps as a slot defender at the NFL level. Williamson has extensive special teams experience and is fairly successful at making tackles on the punt coverage unit. He’s always looking to read the quarterback’s eyes. Williamson’s high-level ball skills and speed make him a threat to change the game’s momentum in an instant. He has the spatial awareness in zone to pass off and transition between several routes. Williamson is quick to trigger downhill and shows high effort in pursuit, he just struggles to finish the tackle. The All-Conference defender has a nose for the football, and he frequently stands out as a lead communicator in the secondary for LA Tech.

Grade:

6th Round

Background:

Williamson was a three-star recruit from John Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas in the class of 2018. He was the No. 898 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 851 for On3.com. Williamson was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with a 78 grade out of 100. He amassed 150 total tackles (including 107 solo), seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over his high school career. According to MaxPreps, Williamson produced 71 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and a blocked punt as a high school senior. He doubled as a punt and kick returner sporadically throughout high school. Williamson earned First-Team All-District honors as a junior and was a Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State, Honorable Mention, as a senior. The Texas native was born on Oct. 21, 1999. Since enrolling at Louisiana Tech, Williamson has earned (2019) All-Freshman Team Conference USA, (2020) First-Team All-Conference USA, and (2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA selections.