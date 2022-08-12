Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Ben Bresnahan, Tight End, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan
Vanderbilt logo

#86
Pos: TE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 245
Hand: 928
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7718
40: 4.80
DOB: 2/15/2000
Hometown: Cumming, GA
High School: West Forsyth
Eligibility: 2023

Quotes:

"I have seen some quotes from I think [George] Kittle or some guys like that. We are going against fast whoever linebackers, trying to block the guys on D-ends that are huge as well. It is really fun, because it is a great challenge and you go every single day and get better at receiving skills as well as blocking skills. Recently, a Nashville tight end came down, so a bunch of the NFL tight ends came down and it was really awesome to see what kind of drills they did to work on both that receiving aspect of the game and the blocking aspect of the game. That was really awesome, great officially for them to come down." -- Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan on playing the position

USATSI_14968714
