NFL Draft Profile: Ben Bresnahan, Tight End, Vanderbilt Commodores

#86

Pos: TE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 245

Hand: 928

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7718

40: 4.80

DOB: 2/15/2000

Hometown: Cumming, GA

High School: West Forsyth

Eligibility: 2023

Ben Bresnahan

Vanderbilt Commodores

Quotes:

"I have seen some quotes from I think [George] Kittle or some guys like that. We are going against fast whoever linebackers, trying to block the guys on D-ends that are huge as well. It is really fun, because it is a great challenge and you go every single day and get better at receiving skills as well as blocking skills. Recently, a Nashville tight end came down, so a bunch of the NFL tight ends came down and it was really awesome to see what kind of drills they did to work on both that receiving aspect of the game and the blocking aspect of the game. That was really awesome, great officially for them to come down." -- Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan on playing the position