Ben Cleveland - Offensive Guard Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

BEN CLEVELAND | Georgia | OG | #74 | rSr | 6052 | 335 | Toccoa, GA | Stephens County HS | 8.25.98 (22)

Overview:

A people mover in the run game, there aren’t many more physically imposing offensive linemen than Cleveland. Quite simply, Cleveland is how you draw up an interior offensive lineman in a lab. Boasting a muscular frame, specifically in the lower half, Cleveland fires off the ball with some bad intentions. Works well on combos, attacking leverage and creating enough movement to get up to the second level. He is a player that coaches will want to put in tight spaces as much as possible. The more he is stressed laterally and in space, the worse off he is. There is a lack of flexibility in his lower half, failing to redirect with much efficiency. He is a waist-bender who has some serious balance issues, finishing far too many reps on the ground. His lack of foot quickness and flexibility severely limits his ability to project well to a variety of systems. Cleveland is a gap power scheme specific guard who will be heavily valued by a team that can unlock his natural power in tight areas. With his combination of size, power and nasty streak, Cleveland should at least offer backup level upside for a team at the next level.

Background:

Cleveland started 27 of 45 games played during his Bulldogs career. Was a second-team All-American according to The Athletic last season, and a third-teamer by the Associated Press. First-team All-SEC by the coaches. Played at Stephens County in Toccoa, Georgia under head coach Frank Barden. Chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida, among others.

