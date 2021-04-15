Ben DeLuca - Strong Safety Charlotte 49ers Scouting Report

BEN DeLUCA | Charlotte | DS | #28 | rSr | 6006 | 215 | Orlando, FL | Bishop Moore | 04.09.98

Overview:

Few players have as high of a football IQ as DeLuca, but he definitely lacks the upside that will make teams excited for his developmental potential. DeLuca is a vocal leader on the field, serving as the main communicator for the 49ers on the third level. He was responsible for getting players lined up and was very rarely out of position himself. DeLuca is a patient player, remaining balanced until he must become more urgent in the run game. He plays very controlled and is a technician against both the run and pass. He tackles exceptionally well, consistently striking, wrapping and finishing with high regularity. For as sound technically as DeLuca is, he lacks the overall athletic profile to make a substantial impact. He doesn’t have great play strength and isn’t overly long, both of which will hurt his ability on draft day and while attempting to make a team. DeLuca is a talented collegiate player, but he was great against weak competition, while tending to become a non-factor when facing a bump in competition. The tape shows a player worthy of being a priority free agent brought into camp, hoping to survive because of his football IQ.

Background:

Raised in Orlando, Florida. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communications major. Academic standout. Started 8 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 10 of 11 games played as a sophomore. Started 12 games as a junior. Started two games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Started all six games as a senior. Father was his football coach growing up. Dealt with a severe shoulder injury that required surgery (2019).

