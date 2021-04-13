Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

BRENTON SKOWRONEK | Notre Dame | WO | #11 | 6027 | 211 | 4.64e | Fort Wayne, IN | Homestead | 06.27.97

Overview:

Few receivers have put their name on the map the way Ben Skowronek has this season. He came in as a grad transfer from Northwestern with little buzz surrounding him but left Notre Dame with a Senior Bowl invite. Skowronek is a big-bodied receiver who plays on the outside for the Fighting Irish. Due to his overall lack of speed, it will make sense for teams to move him inside as a big slot, similar to how Robert Tonyan is used in Green Bay. Skowronek is a great blocker and was consistently driving cornerbacks backward, five to ten yards downfield. The competitiveness and willingness to do whatever is asked of him will help Skowronek at the next level. He is really smart and has reliable hands. He won’t hurt teams with boneheaded mistakes or bad drops. His route running ability is underrated, as he moves better than expected for a player of his size. There were times where Skowronek was running whip routes and getting open on the field. His concerns revolve around his speed and overall athleticism. He is able to dominate smaller cornerbacks at the collegiate game in contested catch situations most of the time. He has flashed as a route runner but isn’t consistent enough. He can’t stay on the outside because of his lack of speed. He won’t be for everyone, as there isn’t a clear cut projection but he’ll need to put on 15 pounds and play as a move tight end at the next level. He is definitely worthy of being a high priority free agent, and if an offensive coordinator has an idea of how they want to utilize him, there is a chance he slides into day three of the draft.

Background:

Raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Communication Studies. Academic standout. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started all 13 games played as a sophomore. Started all 14 games as a junior. Started 3 games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirt. Transferred from Northwestern to Notre Dame as a graduate. Played basketball in high school.

