NFL Draft Profile: Ben Stille, Defensive Tackle, Nebraska Cornhuskers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska DT Ben Stille
Nebraska DT Ben Stille
987px-Nebraska_Cornhuskers_logo,_1992–2003.svg

#95
Pos: DT
Ht: 6036
Wt: 296
Hand: 948
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7928
40:
Vertical:
Broad:
3 Cone:
Bench:
Shuttle:
DOB: 11/12/1997
Hometown: Ashland , NE
High School: Ashland-Greenwood

Ben Stille
Nebraska Cornhuskers

One Liners

Versatile defensive lineman with below average, good quickness and poor strength.

Pros

Versatile defensive lineman in an odd front who aligns anywhere from nose tackle to five-technique. Stille times the snap and is quick off the ball, allowing him to penetrate gaps. His timing and hand placement as a pass rusher is very good. Stille has good balance when he keeps his pads low. Against wide zone runs, he uses his get-off to shoot gaps. His push-pull move punishes leaning blockers and allows him to shed. Stille possesses good recognition skills and bats passes by putting hands into throwing lanes.

Cons

Lacking size, length and strength, Stille gets displaced vertically in the run game and driven off the ball by combo blocks. He is unable to absorb body blows, getting finished by them. Sille is unable to generate knockback and often sees his power rushes stall. His hands are not violent, making him unable to beat the punch of blockers decisively. He does not deconstruct from latching blockers who often out reach him. His rip move is poor. Stille tackles very inconsistently as he is unable to wrap up ball carriers.

Summary

Defensive lineman with below-average size who is quick off the ball and lacks strength in the run game. Stille shows good hand placement and timing and can penetrate into the backfield. He gets displaced easily in the run game and is unable to deconstruct blocks. Stille projects as a camp defensive end in a 3-4 defense who can offer pass rush depth on a practice squad.

Grade: 

5.2/5.5

