Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Blake Gallagher - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Blake Gallagher
Author:
Publish date:

BLAKE GALLAGHER | Northwestern | OB | #51 | Sr | 5116 | 228 | Raynham, MA | Saint Sebastian’s | 06.01.98

Overview: 

A three-year starter and four-year contributor, Gallagher lined up as the WILL for the Wildcats defense. In this role, he was physical with wideouts crossing his path in zone, bumping them off their routes. Despite being undersized, Gallagher has strong hands and the ability to disengage from blockers using his violence at times. A slow processor at the second level, he predetermines what he will do before the play starts and is unable to adjust when he guesses wrong. Misdirection at the mesh point often fools him and he can lose ball-carriers behind the line causing him to be out of position filling run lanes. Gallagher lacks twitch and is stiff in space, which prevents him from sticking with athletic opponents in coverage. This also hurts his tackling as he can’t adjust pursuit angles, allowing sudden ball-carriers to make him miss in space. Gallagher lacks athleticism and instincts to project him playing a substantial role in the NFL.

Background: 

Raised in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Father played football at New Hampshire. Played baseball in high school.

gallagher

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

1064897040.jpg
Scouting Reports

Blake Gallagher - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

1194773045.0
Scouting Reports

Isaiah McDuffie - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Boston College Eagles Scouting Report

Zaven-Collins
Scouting Reports

Zaven Collins - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Tulsa Golden Hurricane Scouting Report

Stuard_AP20291606004748
Scouting Reports

Grant Stuard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Houston Cougars Scouting Report

11_14_20_MSU_FTBL_VS_INDIANA_0012
Scouting Reports

Antjuan Simmons - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

1187523718.jpg.0
Scouting Reports

Justin Hilliard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

William-Wotring-tony-fields-169
Scouting Reports

Tony Fields II - 4-3 Outside Linebacker West Virginia Mountaineers Scouting Report

5d8922b914ed8.image
Scouting Reports

Charles Snowden - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report

USATSI_15699511
Scouting Reports

Garret Wallow - 4-3 Outside Linebacker TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report