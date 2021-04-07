Blake Gallagher - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

BLAKE GALLAGHER | Northwestern | OB | #51 | Sr | 5116 | 228 | Raynham, MA | Saint Sebastian’s | 06.01.98

Overview:

A three-year starter and four-year contributor, Gallagher lined up as the WILL for the Wildcats defense. In this role, he was physical with wideouts crossing his path in zone, bumping them off their routes. Despite being undersized, Gallagher has strong hands and the ability to disengage from blockers using his violence at times. A slow processor at the second level, he predetermines what he will do before the play starts and is unable to adjust when he guesses wrong. Misdirection at the mesh point often fools him and he can lose ball-carriers behind the line causing him to be out of position filling run lanes. Gallagher lacks twitch and is stiff in space, which prevents him from sticking with athletic opponents in coverage. This also hurts his tackling as he can’t adjust pursuit angles, allowing sudden ball-carriers to make him miss in space. Gallagher lacks athleticism and instincts to project him playing a substantial role in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Father played football at New Hampshire. Played baseball in high school.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.