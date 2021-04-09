Blake Proehl - Wide Receiver East Carolina Pirates Scouting Report

BLAKE PROEHL | East Carolina | WO | #11 | rJr | 6002 | 186 | 4.47 | Charlotte, NC | Providence HS | 01.12.99

Overview:

Blake Proehl wrapped up his college career at East Carolina a year early declaring for the draft in early December. He was a productive safety blanket for Pirates’ quarterback Holton Ahlers, hauling in 130 catches in his career for 1576 yards and nine touchdowns. Proehl operated primarily on the outside for the Pirates and excelled in working physically along the sidelines. He has incredibly reliable hands and uses them well to create separation and win in press coverage. The ability to return punts is also a major strength for him as he found sustained success back deep on fourth downs. Proehl may need to kick inside at the next level and play the slot because he lacks the size, agility, and speed to win consistently on an island. He doesn’t do any one thing particularly well which infers that he may struggle to find a role early on in his career. However, the bloodlines are on his side as his father Ricky Proehl played 17 years in the league and won two Super Bowls. Proehl will need to find a niche on special teams and round out his game before he can be relied on to contribute to an NFL offense.

Background:

Given name is Christian Blake Proehl. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Communications. Academic standout. Redshirt due to an injury in preseason camp. Played in 10 games missing 2 games due to injury as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Father Ricky Proehl played in the NFL for 17 years and is a football coach. Brother Austin Proehl played WR at North Carolina, was drafted in the 7th round and saw some time on multiple NFL rosters. Played basketball in high school. Tore his ACL in 2017.

