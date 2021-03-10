Bobby Brown III - Nose Guard Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

BOBBY BROWN III | Texas A&M | DT | #5 | Jr | 6032 | 325 | 5.22e | Arlington, TX | Lamar HS | 08.07.00

Overview:

The big and stout defensive tackle has started for two years along the Aggies defensive front. Brown is an immovable object with great mass and strength up front. He can gobble up space and reset the line of scrimmage with his power. In the run game, he disengages well with his leverage and strong upper body as well as violent hands. He can gain some penetration as he is quick off the ball for his size although he lacks dynamism afterward. Usually a pocket pusher, Brown has the strength to stay on track and put pressure on the quarterback when he is hip-to-hip with the blocker. He struggles to take on passive blockers and has to take advantage of his power more when on the attack. If Brown can lock out his arms and truly stack blockers, he has the requisite skills to play in a two-gapping front. The Texas native projects as a rotational nose tackle who can gain penetration on early downs or control gaps if coached for this role. His strength should translate to the next level, but due to his lack of athleticism he is unlikely to find himself in a three-down role.

Background:

Raised in Arlington, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 11 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Played in nine games in 2020.

