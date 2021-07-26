NFL Draft Profile: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Auburn Tigers

#10

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 214

DOB: 2/25/00

Eligible: 2022

Pinson, AL

Pinson Valley High School

Bo Nix

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Gerenstein: Nix is a very good athlete for the position. He displays some bail-out instances where he can get a first down on 3rd and long by improvising with his legs. Completed the ball throwing from multiple platforms and arm angles. Very proficient when operating RPOs and is at his best when doing so. Ball placement appeared to get better as the offense moved closer to the endzone and the field shrunk.

Cons:

Gerenstein: Lacks accuracy on long throws outside the numbers and deep throws down the field. Forces too many quick-triggered throws where his timing is way too early, ending up as a turnover-worthy play. Lower body mechanics are not consistent and will force back-footed throws in clean pockets. Has to see the play open up before delivering instead of anticipating windows and timing. Has a sped-up clock and will eject out of clean pockets and force his receivers to break against the grain to get open. Nix will also force the ball on these scrambles across his body, and his arm isn’t strong enough to consistently get away with this.

Summary:

Gerenstein: After a promising freshman season, Nix didn’t take a huge 2nd-year leap as some hoped, but went rather laterally. His play was much more of the same: sporadic accuracy, happy feet in the pocket, and some head-scratching decisions resulting in some turnovers. With his athleticism, there are some splash plays with his legs and throws on the run, but his tools aren’t to the point where these plays can outweigh his below-average arm strength, inaccuracy, and processing proficiency. He needs to anticipate throws better, but asking him to do so isn’t to his strengths. Nix is at his best when operating RPOs and can use his twitch to get the ball out quickly in space. Playing in empty sets also seems to make the game slow down for Nix, as he is forced to pull the trigger quicker, or have enough time to hold the ball for running lanes to open up. Nix could be a great college quarterback, but there are intangibles that he lacks and will need to fix to be considered for a developmental QB spot in the NFL.

Background:

The son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix (1992-95) who was also his high school football coach. Studying in the College of Liberal Arts. Alabama Gatorade player of the year. USA Today All-USA offensive player of the year finalist. Under Armour All-America Game. Top Dual Threat QB in 2019 according to 24/7Sports.

One-Liners

Gerenstein: Athletic QB with prototypical size, lacking in arm strength, accuracy, and pocket presence.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Gerenstein: 5.8 / 7.0