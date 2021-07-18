Sports Illustrated home
NFL Draft Profile: Braden Galloway, Tight End, Clemson Tigers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Clemson tight end, Braden Galloway
clemson tigers

#88
Pos: TE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 240
DOB: 4/2/00
Eligible: 2022
Anderson, SC
Seneca High School

Braden Galloway
Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Sure-handed receiver who plucks the ball away from his frame and tucks it away quickly. Galloway can hang on to the ball through contact and tracks it well in the air. Very good speed shows up when he beats linebackers up the seam. He is very fluid and flexible throughout his entire frame. His basketball background is apparent when he boxes out defenders. Galloway lines up in-line and in the slot. When he lowers the shoulder, defenders bounce off and he possesses a powerful strike operating at favorable angles, displaying his power.

Cons

Leinweber: Does not play with the physicality and urgency required at the next level. Galloway lacks effort as a blocker, mainly operating as a positional blocker. He rounds off his routes and often runs at half speed. After the catch, he is not creative. Galloway can struggle to get a foot in at the sideline.

Summary:

Leinweber: Former basketball standout with a skinny and lanky frame. Galloway has great hands to pluck the ball out of the air. He is fluid and flexible and possesses very good speed. At the moment he does not play with the urgency and effort required in the NFL. Galloway projects as a developmental tight end who could be a starter down the line, given his receiving ability. With a more physical mindset, he should be a backup-caliber player who contributes as a receiver. Making a roster initially will be dependent on his special teams contribution. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Lanky, sure-handed tight end with very good athleticism. Lacks urgency, effort and physicality.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.4 / 7.8

