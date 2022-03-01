NFL Draft Profile: Brad Hawkins, Safety, Michigan Wolverines

#2

Pos: DS

Ht: 6002

Wt: 210

Hand: 0938

Arm: 3118

Wing: 7478

DOB: 7/26/98

Eligibility: 2022

Pennsauken, NJ

Suffield Academy High School

Brad Hawkins

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

Brad Hawkins will be a special teams contributor at the next level and lacks the athleticism to be a starting safety.

Pros:

Brad Hawkins displays a nice physical profile with his height and weight. Fits the mold with his physical build having a firm athletic build. He displays good key and diagnoses of run concept playing in the box, as an overhang and filling the alley from two high. Most comfortable playing two high, showing a good understanding of route concepts and leverages routes well. He maintains good positioning and can make plays on smash concepts from two high. Shows good pre and post-snap communication and is a leader in Michigan’s secondary. Disciplined vs the run and pass not biting on double moves and misdirections. He can match up versus solid TE’s and uses hands and physicality to maintain his position of power. Overall he is a solid and willing tackler showing good tackling form. He will make a special teams impact.

Cons:

Hawkins is a limited athlete showing marginal range and adequate hip fluidity. Lacks the range to play single high and seems less comfortable reading routes from single high. He won’t be able to play man versus WR’s and more athletic TE’s. Lacks the closing speed to make consistent plays coming downhill in the run game from deep. He is not a playmaker and lacks the ball skills to make plays on the ball. He also doesn’t have much production on the ball.

Summary:

Brad Hawkins projects to be a bottom of the roster player that will need to be a big time special teams player to make the roster. He wins with his mental processing, run discipline, and leadership in the secondary. His limited range and stiffness in his hips will cause him trouble at the next level. He is a good special teams player.

Background:

Brad Hawkins was born on July 26th 1998. He played basketball in high school and played at a prep school before Michigan. He was a 4-star prospect coming out. In 2017 as a freshman he played in all 12 contests. He played special teams this year only. In 2018 he played in all 13 games on special teams and played in 8 games at safety. He won a special teams player of the week award against Nebraska. He had 10 starts in 11 games in 2019 making 53 tackles with one PBU. He still played special teams this year. In 2020 he started all 6 games with 39 tackles and two PBU. in 2021 he was All-Big Ten honoree. He was an alternate captain in 2021. He appeared in a program breaking record of 56 games.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.9 / 6.5

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes