Brady Christensen - Offensive Tackle BYU Cougars 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

BRADY CHRISTENSEN | BYU | OT | #67 | rJr. | 6052 | 295 | 514 | Bountiful, UT | Bountiful High School

Overview:

As BYU lineman go, Christensen was the most impressive throughout the 2020 season. He brings a dynamic skill set to the offensive tackle position. He can move well from side to side and keep his balance in his pass blocks. He does need to put on weight, as he’s under 300 pounds. Christensen uses his hands well and it’s his most valuable trait. He is slow getting to the next level, but makes up for it by finding a man to block no matter what with consistent angles. Strength will be his biggest issue during his transition to the next level, as Christensen will go up against bigger defensive ends that can bull-rush with ease. His anchor and footwork are also key areas where he needs improvement. He’s a raw talent with some traits that NFL teams should gamble on and help him work through, especially early. Don’t expect any immediate returns, but a team could get a nice return on his athletic gifts down the road.

Background:

Raised in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Accounting major. Parents are married. Redshirt. Started 13 games as a freshman. Started 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games played during the 2020 season. Selected as an All-America choice by several outlets. Three siblings. Married. Served his LDS mission in New Zealand.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.