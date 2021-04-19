Branden Mack - Wide Receiver Temple Owls Scouting Report

BRANDEN MACK | Temple | WO | #1 | rSr | 6036 | 220 | 4.66 | Wyncote, PA | Cheltenham HS

Overview:

There is no bigger honor than receiving a single digit number as a part of the Temple program. That is something that Branden Mack earned prior to the 2019 season. Blessed with great size at nearly 6-4 and 220 pounds, Mack boasts a long frame and huge catch radius. He uses that size, along with a powerful pair of mits, to win in the air at a high rate. Mack has been a dependable and productive boundary receiver for the team, making his best plays outside the numbers. He is a linear athlete who does his best reps working the vertical area of the field. Mack’s route tree is a bit limited. He lacks flexibility in his lower half to get in and out of breaks to all levels of the field. That underwhelming flexibility matches his overall athletic profile. Mack lacks the juice to threaten vertically and is not particularly quick twitch either. The upside won’t be there but Mack presents a reliable pair of hands and size. That combination usually finds a spot at the next level, particularly if there is an impact that can be made on special teams. He will never be a high volume pass catcher but his combination of size, hands and toughness will give him a good chance to stick.

Background:

Was awarded a single digit jersey number prior to 2019, given to players voted the toughest on the team. One of the most productive wide receivers in school history, sitting with 1,819 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 131 receptions. Played quarterback, running back, defensive back and kicker/punter at Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia, under head coach Joe Gro. Also lettered in basketball and track and field. -

