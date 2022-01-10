NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Peters, Quarterback, Illinois Fighting Illini

#18

Pos: QB

Ht: 6050

Wt: 230

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Avon, IN

Michigan/Avon High School

Brandon Peters Illinois

Fighting Illini

One-Liner:

An experienced quarterback with traditional passer tendencies, Peters has solid fundamentals but lacks ideal arm talent to excel in the NFL, and is viewed as a day three or priority free agent draft pick.

Pros:

Multiple years of Big-10 experience, with good height for the position. Navigates the pocket well with sound feet and eyes in front. Has an idea on coverages and will take what is given to him. Not overly athletic but can extend plays and was able to utilize designed runs. A tough player that teammates and coaches admire. Plays hard and willing to sacrifice his body to gain yards. Shows some ability on layered throws and can make the occasional off-platform throw.

Cons:

Does not possess elite arm talent. Rarely drives the football down the field. Velocity is not present on opposite hash or hole-shot throws. Lacks sufficient ball placement needed to be pinpoint accurate. Can leave a clean pocket at times and almost exclusively goes to his right. Not a dynamic athlete and hope to see him add more overall size. Would like to see more progression considering a six-year college career.

Career:

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, Peters saw his first action for the Wolverines in 2017 where he started four games throwing for 672 yards and four scores. Following a 2018 year where he only played in one game, Peters transferred to Illinois and put up his best stats as a college athlete including 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns, a down year due to covid in 2020, Peters finished the previous 2021 season with 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns to finish his career for the Illini.

Background:

Peters earned two-time all-state recognition in Indiana for Avon high school, where he also accumulated an abundance of accolades including a trip to the U.S Army All-American game and a consensus four-star rating amongst recruiting services. He choose the University of Michigan and arrived as the number 3 overall pro-style quarterback in his class. He left Michigan after three total seasons including two in which he played, with a bachelor’s degree before attending Illinois from 2019-2021. He leaves with a master’s degree and is working on a second.

Quotable:

Following his final game for Illinois, Peters had this to say when asked about his tenure for the Illini: “Just glad to go out on the right foot, I am so thankful for the coaches and players I have learned from here. Not just about Football but about Life.”

Newswire:

10/20/21

Peters threw a perfectly placed strike on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Williams in the middle of the field early in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7. It was the Illini’s longest pass play of the season and the second-longest offensive play of the season. For Peters — who had completed just 1 of 10 passes of 20-plus yards this season — and a largely toothless Illini passing attack, the play appeared a breakthrough.

Jeremy Werner. Peters finally gives life to Illini passing attack: 'He showed it all'. IlliniInquirer.

12/12/21

Looking forward to seeing #NFL Draft prospect, Brandon Peters, @IlliniFootball Quarterback. #QB1 has been rising on draft boards all season.

Hula Bowl. @Hula_Bowl on Twitter

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Day Three/Priority Free Agent

