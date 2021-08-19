NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Sebastian, Cornerback, Boston College Eagles

#10

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 185

DOB: 3/5/99

Eligible: 2022

West Haven, CT

Cheshire Academy

Brandon Sebastian

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Dietz: Sebastian primarily aligns as a boundary cornerback for the Eagles, but plays some strong safety snaps due to his experience with the position in high school. Possesses adequate athleticism and proper size and length. Went stride-for-stride in many reps against the likes of Dyami Brown and Dez Fitzpatrick in 2020. He is a fantastic run defender - when positioned in the box takes superb angles and is able to clip and wrap up the ball carrier with ease. Love the physicality he plays with in press - breaks up a ton of passes and is always hand-fighting with the receiver.

Cons:

Dietz: Zone coverage ability is severely lacking. Instincts on an island are the complete opposite when he’s playing the run, and doesn’t possess the agility nor hip flexion to recover and make a play on the ball in these instances. While physical when the ball is in the air, many receivers who are of similar stature have been able to handle him with ease. In his snaps in the box, tackling angles are inconsistent and whiffs on some easy plays. Will need to add more mass and strength to be able to consistently get playing time in the NFL.

Summary:

Dietz: Brandon Sebastian has boatloads of experience as a starting cornerback for the Boston College Eagles, but his lack of improvement and zone coverage skills truly weighs down his NFL prospects. While he shows some impressive glimpses in press and Cover 1, his lack of suddenness and awareness playing solo is concerning. His production and versatility should get him drafted, but likely not until Day 3.

One-Liners

Dietz: Sebastian has the production and starting experience, but he need so much work on an island that it’s difficult to envision an NFL team spending high capital on him at this stage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 6.3 / 7.3