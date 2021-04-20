Brandon Smith - Wide Receiver Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

BRANDON SMITH | Iowa | WO | #12 | Sr | 6010 | 218 | 4.64 | Lake Cormorant, MS | Lake Cormorant | 12.10.98

Overview:

A very reliable pass catcher who makes some very impressive contested grabs down the field, Smith offers good size and excels in the run game as a blocker on the outside. He possesses smooth feet that allow him to run precise routes and change direction on a dime. His long arms help him win in contested situations and dominate in the exterior run game. What Smith struggles to do is create separation. His size helps him win some matchups in tight coverage but he lacks prototypical speed to win consistently at the next level. He’s not shifty enough to make defenders miss in the open field and he offers little to no value after the catch. Smith is best regarded as a reliable possession receiver who can use his solid build and long arms to go up and make contested catches on the outside. The Mississippi native made 37 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, followed up by just 231 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 receptions. The lack of athletic traits is troubling for Smith, who may lack the profile to last long term.

Background:

Born December 10, 1998. Son of Tyjauna and Roy Smith. Attended Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. Coached by Nick Nester. Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior. Named 5A Region I Most Valuable Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior. Three-year letterman as wide receiver and punter. Helped team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior with a combined record of 17-10. Holds school records for career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Still an open major. Honors graduate.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com