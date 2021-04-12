Brandon Stephens - Cornerback SMU Mustangs Scouting Report

BRANDON STEPHENS | SMU | DC | #23 | rSr | 6007 | 219 | Plano, TX | Plano HS | 12.29.97

Overview:

Arriving at SMU back in 2019, Stephens put together solid tape quietly. He has really good size and has a tall presence on the field. Stephens is long and utilizes his length to break up passes. He flashed the ability to track the ball downfield. In coverage, Stephens does a good job of mirroring wideouts and staying in their hip pocket. There were a lot of times where the receiver Stephens was covering was the quarterback's first read, but he had to go elsewhere because of Stephens' sticky coverage. Speed and twitchiness will be Stephens' concerns in transitioning to the next level. He did a sound job in coverage, but his athletic pitfalls are far too prevalent in his game. That lack of speed hurt him against the faster receivers that he faced. They eventually got a step or two on him because he couldn't stay attached down the field. In terms of twitch, he doesn't get to his spot quickly enough. Stephens was a step late a lot of the time on the field. Safety could be an option with his skill set. There is talent there, which is why he is worthy of being a late-round flier or priority free agent in the worst-case scenario.

Background:

Raised in the Dallas, Texas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Working on his Master’s in Liberal Studies. Played in seven games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in two games and redshirted. Transferred from UCLA to SMU, where he played running back. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started all 10 games as a senior. Declared for the NFL Draft with one additional year of eligibility. Received an NFLPA Bowl invite. Parents are separated. Raised by his mother who is in real estate. Occasionally talks to his father. Two siblings. One sister is a Molecular Geneticist. Related to Lady Vols and WNBA champion Alexis Hornbuckle. Has a girlfriend. Played basketball and participated in track in high school. Was an honor-roll student in high school.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.