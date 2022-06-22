NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Thomas, Running Back, Memphis Tigers

#27

Pos: RB

Ht: 5096

Wt: 200

40: 4.61

DOB: 04/01/

Hometown: North Little Rock, AR

High School: North Little Rock

Eligibility: 2023

Brandon Thomas

Memphis Tigers

One-Liner:

A true power running back. This player runs hard and with a ton of power, yet still has the breakaway speed to be a big-play threat every down.

Evaluation:

This is a running back that packs a punch. He is an extremely hard runner and hits defenders at full force. It is very difficult for defenses to stop him behind the line of scrimmage because he drives through the tackler and always gains at least two yards. He just plain runs angry. This does not mean he is slow though as he possesses excellent breakaway speed and is always a big-play threat. He is a patient runner too, so he isn’t going to slam into the line if there is no hole. He is very comparable to Marshawn Lynch. He isn’t the shiftiest runner and surely won’t juke you out of your shoes. He also doesn’t have that quick burst of acceleration, it takes him a few strides to get up to speed. That being said, it is in no way a negative to his game. He plays with so much aggression and has enough power and speed to make up for the lack of quick-twitch ability. He is a good receiver but wasn’t used much in the passing game. He will need to show more in that area. He is a good and very willing blocker but definitely needs to learn better technique. If he continues to progress this upcoming season, he has the chance to become a top running back prospect.

Grade:

4th Round