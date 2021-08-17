NFL Draft Profile: Brendan Radley-Hiles, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

#44

Pos: CB

Ht: 5090

Wt: 180

DOB: 8/4/99

Eligible: 2022

Inglewood, CA

IMG Academy

Brendan Radley-Hiles

Washington Huskies

Pros:

Vandeventer: An electric playmaker that plays with good technique and quickness. Radley-Hiles boasts fluid hips and the lateral mobility to cover fast receivers in space and play either in off-man or press coverage. At the snap, works quickly to stay on the top of routes and has the speed to do so. He uses his hands to stay on receivers and in phase down the field. With the ball in the air, Radley-Hiles comes down on routes quickly and works hard to cut in front of the route with ferocity. He isn't afraid to play through receivers and get physical. Plays like a missile when he can flow freely and come down as a tackler. Primarily out of the slot, but can cover ground well enough to roll back to safety if needed.

Cons:

Vandeventer: As an undersized defensive back, Radley-Hiles doesn't have the frame to be forceful against the run. Although he doesn't usually take on blocks, he doesn't work to get off blocks quickly at all. Easily driven off his spot, this is in large part due to inconsistent hand usage and no anchor. Takes questionable angles to the ball carrier and opts for big hits over sound tackles. His level of aggressiveness has made him susceptible to double moves in coverage. Radley-Hiles has poor timing when he goes up to make a play on the ball. His aggressiveness can get the best of him and overestimate his length. Has experience playing as a box defender but looks out of position due to inconsistencies when getting off blocks. Unnecessary mistakes such as taunting, unnecessary roughness, etc., and to the point where he was benched because of it. Lacks consistent motor.

Summary:

Vandeventer: As a possible buzz defender in the nickel or a free-flowing safety, Brendan Radley-Hiles is an undersized but aggressive defender. Has the required quick feet and athleticism to play in the slot. Lacks the desire to make an impact as a run defender. But being technically proficient in coverage gives the Washington defensive back the ability to make an impact. Focus issues and concern over unnecessary penalties will scare teams away.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Aggressive and athletic slot corner that stays on top of routes with excellent fluidity but fails to be reliable against the run and commits too many mental errors.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.0 / 8.0