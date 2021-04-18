Brenden Jaimes - Offensive Tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

BRENDEN JAIMES | Nebraska | OT | #76 | Sr | 6052 | 300 | 5.19e | Austin, TX | Lake Travis HS

Overview:

An experienced piece of the Nebraska offensive line, James has a full season of playing both right and left tackle for the Cornhuskers. Blessed with extraordinary size and strength, the Texas native displays both components on film. His ability to anchor and negate his opponent’s pass rushing strength is a major positive of his game. Jaimes also is excellent in the run game as he can wall off defenders with his technique and in pull-block situations, he has no problems getting to the second level and running over defenders. He does a great job of getting downhill and getting his hands in great position so he can execute his blocks and move defenders. Jaimes is a below average athlete, as his lateral agility is not ideal for a left tackle. Jaimes also needs to improve his balance and body control when he is in awkward positions and situations as he finds himself on the ground or lunging at his opponent far too often. Jaimes is versatile and projects best as a swing tackle backup in the NFL, as his below average athleticism will hinder his overall stock in the 2021 draft.

Background:

Raised in Austin, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Criminology & Criminal Justice major. Academic standout. Started nine games as a freshman. Started all 12 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Started seven games in 2020. Selected as a three-time All-Big Ten selection and participant at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. A standout track and field athlete in high school.

