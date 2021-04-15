Brendon White - Strong Safety Rutgers Scarlet Knights Scouting Report

BRENDON WHITE | Rutgers | DS | #25 | Sr | 6020 | 215 | Powell, OH | Olentangy Liberty HS | 09.09.98

Overview:

A former Rose Bowl MVP for the Buckeyes, White decided to transfer to Rutgers after a lackluster junior season, in which he struggled to put up stats and playing time. His best season came in 2018, where he logged 46 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception through 10 games for the Buckeyes. He would make an immediate impact for the Scarlet Knights, registering 40 total tackles, one interception and three pass breakups in just five outings. White is a roaming free safety with solid instincts and pure three-level talent. The reason why White transferred out was that he was playing out of position in 2019, as they had him in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. After rejoining his former defensive coordinator Greg Schiano at Rutgers, where he enjoyed his bust-out sophomore season, White began to tap into his potential that once made him a top recruit nationally. While White has shown he can be a ball-hawk on the back end at times, more consistency being around the ball and making plays will be crucial for his development. White has the range to be a solid contributor at free safety, but needs to shore up his overall consistency to stick long-term on the next level.

Background:

Raised outside Columbus, Ohio. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Sport Industry. Played in five games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 10 games as a junior. Played in five games as a senior. Transferred from Ohio State to Rutgers as a graduate prior to 2020. Parents are married. Father, William White played football at Ohio State and in the NFL.

