Brennan Eagles - Wide Receiver Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

BRENNAN EAGLES | Texas | WO | #13 | JR | 6026 | 229 | 4.55 | Houston, TX | Alief Taylor | 10.14 (7.1/8.3 MJ)

Overview:

One of the most imposing receivers in college football coming off the bus, Eagles looks the part of a dominant jump ball receiver and in many cases he backs it up. He brings an excellent catch radius, good ball tracking ability and the type of downfield threat that teams have to be cognisant of. He’s a smooth long strider who can cover ground nicely and there are some flashes of craftsmanship with his routes. Eagles isn’t the smoothest when it comes to changing directions due to his long legs and overall size but it won’t prevent him from running a diverse route tree. He will need to be more consistent as a blocker as a pro but his size should make that improvement easier. Eagles projects as a developmental receiver who can begin his career as a jump ball specialist and size mismatch, although he has the tools to be a starting outside receiver within a couple years. At worst, his combination of height, weight and speed should make him a special teams contributor.

Background:

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and raised in Houston, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 1 of 11 games played as a freshman. Started 7 of 12 games played as a sophomore. A track and field athlete in high school.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com