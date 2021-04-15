Brennan Thieneman - Strong Safety Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

BRENNAN THIENEMAN | Purdue | DS | #38 | rSr | 6005 | 210 | Noblesville, IN | Guerin Catholic | 10.16.97

Overview:

Thieneman has intriguing size, but his lack of speed may prevent him from succeeding at the next level. Thieneman has very good length that is easy to spot on film, disrupting the catch point with regularity. He was utilized as a single-high safety and also has substantial experience covering tight ends in the slot. Thieneman is an intelligent football player, rarely ever out of position or giving up big plays. He is a sound tackler and can be trusted in the back end of a college defense. His overall lack of athleticism can be debilitating. He is a high-effort player, but he doesn’t possess the requisite range to get to certain spots. His play strength also isn’t there for him to potentially transition to an off-ball linebacker spot. With the effort and tenacity Thieneman plays with, there may be an opportunity to contribute on special teams. Unfortunately, his overall lack of athleticism will be his downfall in making a roster.

Background:

Raised outside Indianapolis, Indiana. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Construction Engineering major. Academic standout. Walk-on. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 3 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 8 of 12 games played as a junior. Played in six games as a senior. Older brother also walked on with Purdue and they played together. Had an internship with a firm for two months that was part of the Los Angeles Rams stadium construction. Originally wanted to walk on with Air Force, but failed their physical. Had double labrum surgery in high school. Suffered a broken ankle and two torn ligaments in the 2019 bowl game that required surgery.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.