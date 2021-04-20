Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Brett Heggie - Offensive Center Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Brett Heggie
Author:
Publish date:

BRETT HEGGIE | Florida | OC | #61 | rSr | 6026 | 321 | 5.34e | Mount Dora, FL | Mount Dora | 04.21.98

Overview: 

Having gained experience at all three interior offensive line spots, Heggie racked up 31 starts in the SEC during his Florida career. The former three-star recruit is an average athlete with good feet in pass protection to gain depth. Wide play and hands allow him to box in rushers, but also gives up his chest to power rushes. He plays balanced, rarely getting uprooted and able to recover when he has to. On the move, Heggie stays attached to defenders as his upper body does not get ahead of his feet. A quick processor, he is alert with quick feet and picks up blitzes or passes of stunts well. Due to his inconsistent anchor and wide hands, he is susceptible to getting bull-rushed into the quarterback's lap. Heggie lacks length and gets outreached by longer defenders, losing control of blocks. He does not have the power or pop in his hands to create movement up front consistently. Heggie projects as a solid backup at all three interior positions who can come in and allow the offense to function. He does not possess the length, athleticism, or power required to develop into a quality starter.

Background: 

Raised in the Orlando, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 7 of 8 games played before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Played in nine games and dealt with injuries as a sophomore. Started all 12 games at center during the 2020 season.

Brett Heggie RAS

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_12531816
Scouting Reports

Drew Dalman - Offensive Center Stanford Cardinal 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

mccollum1
Scouting Reports

Ryan McCollum - Offensive Center Texas A&M Aggies 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

HeggieBrettFranksFeleipe_190907_6892_JayMetz
Scouting Reports

Brett Heggie - Offensive Center Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

1057706364.jpg.0
Scouting Reports

Drake Jackson - Offensive Center Kentucky Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_12563775
Scouting Reports

Trey Hill - Offensive Center Georgia Bulldogs 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15145676
Scouting Reports

Josh Myers - Offensive Center Ohio State Buckeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15497911
Scouting Reports

David Moore - Offensive Center Grambling State Tigers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

1014
NFL

[WATCH] Recapping the top performers from The CAMP

USATSI_14953580
Scouting Reports

Adrian Hardy - Wide Receiver Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report