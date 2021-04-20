Brett Heggie - Offensive Center Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

BRETT HEGGIE | Florida | OC | #61 | rSr | 6026 | 321 | 5.34e | Mount Dora, FL | Mount Dora | 04.21.98

Overview:

Having gained experience at all three interior offensive line spots, Heggie racked up 31 starts in the SEC during his Florida career. The former three-star recruit is an average athlete with good feet in pass protection to gain depth. Wide play and hands allow him to box in rushers, but also gives up his chest to power rushes. He plays balanced, rarely getting uprooted and able to recover when he has to. On the move, Heggie stays attached to defenders as his upper body does not get ahead of his feet. A quick processor, he is alert with quick feet and picks up blitzes or passes of stunts well. Due to his inconsistent anchor and wide hands, he is susceptible to getting bull-rushed into the quarterback's lap. Heggie lacks length and gets outreached by longer defenders, losing control of blocks. He does not have the power or pop in his hands to create movement up front consistently. Heggie projects as a solid backup at all three interior positions who can come in and allow the offense to function. He does not possess the length, athleticism, or power required to develop into a quality starter.

Background:

Raised in the Orlando, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 7 of 8 games played before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Played in nine games and dealt with injuries as a sophomore. Started all 12 games at center during the 2020 season.

