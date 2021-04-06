Brevin Jordan - Tight End Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

BREVIN JORDAN | Miami | TE | #9 | JR | 6026 | 245 | 4.69 | Las Vegas, NV | Bishop German HS | 7.16.00

Overview:

Expectations were at an all time high when he committed to play for the Hurricanes with their long lineage of success at the tight end position. Jordan has impacted the game despite some extreme inconsistencies offensively for the team. He is an explosive athlete who offers immediate mismatch ability going against most linebackers and even a large portion of defensive backs. That will be his big calling card early on to create separation. Jordan is cat quick and shows promise as a route runner but it is too hit or miss currently. In the run game, Jordan shows effort as a positional blocker and understands how to attack leverage. He showcases some initial pop behind his thick build. There is a lack of length to his game that shows up too often in the run and pass game. Jordan loses leverage in the run game way too easily. In the air, he lacks the ball skills and length to make plays consistently at the catch point. The tools are all there but there are some troubling inconsistencies to Jordan’s game. If he is able to develop fully, his combination of size, flexibility and mismatch ability will be highly coveted at the next level early.

Background:

An All-ACC selection in each of the last two seasons for the Hurricanes, Jordan has started 21 of the 22 games played during his career. Was considered the top rated tight end in the country coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada by ESPN and 247Sports. Helped lead Bishop Gorman to their ninth straight state championship as a senior. Father, Darrell, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among others.

09/21/20: MIAMI, FL junior tight end BREVIN JORDAN [6026/245] continues to move up the ranks at his position due to his combination of size, speed and play-making ability in the middle of the field. Leading ‘The U’ with seven catches for 120 yards and touchdown against Louisville, Jordan showcased his athletic ability by hurdling defenders on one catch. He has been timed in the 4.7-range in the forty-yard dash at nearly 250 pounds. The current state of tight ends in the NFL leads to a number of quality comparisons to his style of game and could push Jordan into first round consideration. He also owns NFL bloodlines, as his father, Darrell, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1990 after a stellar career as a linebacker at Northern Arizona.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.