NFL Draft Profile: Brian Anderson, Offensive Center, UNC Tarheels

#68

Pos: OC

Ht: 6024

Wt: 305

DOB: 5/7/_

Eligible: 2022

Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Catholic High School

Brian Anderson

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Experienced center with solid size. Anderson snaps the football accurately and consistently. He gets out of his stance quickly and urgently while maintaining a wide base. He can work to the second level with above-average locating skills and close-quarter quickness.

Cons:

Leinweber: Anderson possesses below-average functional strength, letting defenders enforce their will on him. He fails to create movement in the run game, merely attempting to seal lanes. Anderson frequently oversteps his marks in the run game, allowing opponents to go backdoor on him. He gets his chest attacked and bull-rushed, failing to anchor. Not seeing second-level blitzes, he does not react quickly enough to get in front of them. He does not recognize overloads pre-snap. Anderson lunges at the point of attack when his punch gets swept. He pass protects narrowly. Bad grip strength means he can not sustain blocks on linebackers. Anderson’s initial blows carry below-average force.

Summary:

Leinweber: Starting center who snaps the football accurately and is quick out of his stance. Anderson lacks functional strength to anchor or create movement in the run game. He leaves his chest open and does not pass protect with enough width. Anderson projects as a potential CFL center who has little chance of making it past an NFL training camp.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Center with solid size who lacks required functional strength or desirable athleticism to get beyond training camp.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.2