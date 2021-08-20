NFL Draft Profile: Brock Hoffman, Offensive Center, Virginia Tech Hokies

#76

Pos: OC

Ht: 6030

Wt: 317

DOB: 7/2/99

Eligible: 2022

Statesville, PA

Statesville High School

Brock Hoffman

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: An experienced starter with positional versatility, this Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech lineman has started games at center and guard. Brock Hoffman plays with adequate movement skills. He can climb to the second level or pull to the C gap. He is also capable of getting to space on screen plays. What’s more, he has fairly loose hips to hinge and reengage. Once in space, Hoffman is extremely efficient. He consistently latches on to second-level defenders and sustains his blocks. Additionally, Hoffman uses leverage and a wide base to manufacture power to anchor; he also has the grip strength to match. These traits help him maintain his blocks. Hoffman also has noticeable upper body strength. He displaces defenders with his initial punch. Further, Hoffman uses leg drive to walk defenders down and compensate for his shorter arms. In pass protection, the Virginia Tech center maintains his gap and picks up stunts efficiently. He also calls out protections at times. Hoffman flashes some bend or flexibility in his back and midsection to help him achieve leverage.

Cons:

Ezring: Length concerns have a way of permeating a player’s game and creating more weaknesses. Unfortunately, length is Brock Hoffman’s greatest weakness. Defenders regularly long-arm him and manage distance. From this position, they can stack and shed or walk him into the backfield. Hoffman’s limited length also prevents him from consistently initiating contact. Consequently, he is beaten by routine hand moves too easily. Moreover, he tends to lean into his blocks to functionally improve his length; however, his lunging at defenders can force Hoffman to lower his head which makes him an easy target for simple redirection. Similarly, the Virginia Tech center fails to use the necessary hand counters to compensate for his length. The former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer also narrows his base too often. This effectively reduces his power profile on any given snap. In fact, Hoffman’s overall strength is another weakness. He rarely drives defenders back and he struggles in half-man relationships, as defenders can dip below his reach and rip through his blocks. Furthermore, there are certain mental aspects of the game where Hoffman must improve to succeed at the next level. He regularly fails to properly assist the guards to his right and left. He also can throw defenders inside which puts the quarterback or ballcarrier at risk of injury.

Summary:

Ezring: Unfortunately, rock-solid play at the college level does not necessarily translate to success in the NFL. Brock Hoffman has multiple positive traits that he can rely on. He is an exceptional blocker in space, understands leverage, has an above-average anchor, boasts impressive grip strength and plays with adequate movement skills. That said, his limited length and the problems it causes are noticeable at the college level and will be exacerbated in the NFL. Still, Hoffman’s experience and versatility may make him appealing to some teams. Nonetheless, he projects as a developmental backup.

Background:

A Statesville, North Carolina native, Brock Hoffman was listed by 247Sports as a two-star recruit, the 89th-best recruit in the state of North Carolina and the 165th-ranked offensive guard recruit in the nation. The Statesville High School product was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in high school. Further, he was named First-team NCPreps.com 3A all-state and second-team American Family Insurance All-North Carolina (all divisions) by USA Today High School Sports. The 6’4” and 302-pound high schooler was also a two-time all-North Piedmont Conference selection and received an invitation to the US Army National Combine after his junior season. Hoffman chose to play college football at Coastal Carolina University. In his time with the Chanticleers, he started all 24 games. He was the first true freshman to start at center in Coastal Carolina’s history and was just the university’s third true freshman to start along the offensive line. After his sophomore season, Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech. After an ineligible 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, the former Chanticleer started ten games at center in 2020. He received ACC Honorable Mentions for his 2020 campaign.

One-Liners

Ezring: Solid play at the college level does not necessarily translate to success in the NFL; while Hoffman has several likable traits, he is limited by his length and lack of a power profile.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 5.9 / 6.7