NFL Draft Profile: Brock Purdy, Quarterback, Iowa State Cyclones

#15

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 212

DOB: 12/27/99

Eligible: 2022

Gilbert, AZ

Perry High School

Brock Purdy

Iowa State Cyclones

Pros:

Jakubowski: Brock Purdy is one of the most seasoned passers in college football. He possesses a 35-game sample size. Purdy has the arm talent to succeed in the NFL; he can push the ball to all three levels. He is mobile enough to escape the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield and scans for targets when egressing from the pocket. Purdy will pump-fake to freeze the defender, reset his feet, and throw downfield when evading the pocket. Consistently accurate within 20 yards. Excels when running RPOs. Very accurate over the middle; kills it when throwing seam routes. Good velocity on his throws; he can quickly fire the football. Locker-room guy, known for being a vocal leader. Proper throwing motion, elbow tucked adequately.

Cons:

Jakubowski: Doesn't feel pressure well, senses phantom pressure, and unnecessarily bails from the pocket. Outside of the pocket, he can keep his eyes downfield too long and fail to detect pressure attacking his sides. Cannot throw off-platform. Doesn't throw well outside the hashes, extremely inconsistent. Fails to see underneath defenders, can't manipulate safeties with his eyes. He struggles in the lime-light, looks panicked on big stages. His internal clock needs to be sped up.

Summary:

Jakubowski: Purdy is a seasoned passer with plenty of highs and lows. He has the poise and intelligence to operate an NFL offense. His arm strength, velocity, and mobility are solid. He needs to work on his ability to feel pressure and internal clocks. Teams are going to lean heavily into his experience and leadership.

Background:

Born in Gilbert, Arizona, Brock Purdy attended Local Perry High School. Purdy's father, Shawn, played baseball at Miami (FL) and then eight seasons in minor league baseball. His brother, Chubba, is enrolled at Florida State to play quarterback. Whittney Purdy, Brock's sister, plays softball at Southeastern University. Brock was a standout in high school; he would lead Perry to two 6A Division Championship games, losing both. After his 2017 season, the Perry star was named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and the Ed Doherty Award. His junior season earned him a semifinalist finish for state player of the year. At the end of his high school career, Purdy passed for 8,937 yards and 107 touchdowns. 247Sports would rank him as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. 247Sports ranked Purdy as the 12th-best player in Arizona, 36th-best pro-style quarterback in the country, and 839th-best player in the nation. Coming into his true freshman season, Purdy was projected as the team's third-string quarterback. After an injury to starter Kyle Kempt and struggles from second-stringer Zeb Noland, Brock Purdy took over as the team's top passer and never looked back. He appeared in 10 games and completed 146 passes of 220 for a 66.4% completion percentage, 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. As a rusher, Purdy was excellent for a quarterback, with 308 yards and five touchdowns. Brock helped lead the Cyclones to the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to no.13 Washington State 26-28. His contributions in his first season helped partially lead Iowa State to their first back-to-back winning season since 2004-2005. ESPN would name him Big-12 True Freshman of the Year and win the Dury Moss Outstanding Newcomer Award. His talent translated on the field and in the classroom, the rookie quarterback was named All-Big 12 Academic Rookie Team. After showing promise in his rookie season, Purdy entered as the team's top quarterback and started 13 games. He would post his best collegiate season in his sophomore year. Purdy passed for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns are the most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season by an Iowa State quarterback. Three of his 2019 games (UL-Monroe, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State) are top-ten passing yard performances by an Iowa State quarterback. His 510 total yards against UL-Monore is the most by any Iowa State player ever. Iowa State lost the Camping World Bowl to no.11 Notre Dame 9-33 to close out the season. Purdy had a prolific year, setting countless school records. The star quarterback was named Second-Team All-Big 12, First-Team All-Big 12 Academic, and to the Maxwell Award Watch List. As the incumbent quarterback, he was the Cyclones starter in all 12 games. Prudy's play regressed while the teams did not. He boasted 243-365, 2,750 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. No. 6 Iowa State made it to the Big-12 Championship against no.10 Oklahoma. Iowa State lost the game 21-27; the Cyclones' last play was a Brock Purdy interception to seal the game. Iowa State would make up for their loss with a 34-17 win in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl over no.25 Oregon. Brock Purdy was named Playstation Fiesta Bowl Most Valuable Player. Purdy took over as the team's all-time passing touchdown leader. For a second straight season, Brock Purdy was named to the First-Team All-Big 12 Academic team. Upgrading last year's accolades, the coaches voted him a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and Second-Team All-American Academic team. This is his second consecutive year on the Maxwell Award Watch List and a Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist. Currently majoring in communication studies. In a statement from Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell, he stated. "Brock’s a natural-born leader in a lot of ways." "What drives me is looking in the mirror and understanding that I can be better in so many ways as a quarterback." states Purdy on his motivations. He joined Cameo after the passing of NIL laws.

One-Liners

Jakubowski: Purdy has the ability to be the next Chase Daniel/Case Keenum, his abilities as a passer and a leader will push him to make a 53-man roster and be a high-upside QB2.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Jakubowski: 7.1 / 7.7