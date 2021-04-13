Brontae Harris - Inside Cornerback UAB Blazers Scouting Report

BRONTAE HARRIS | UAB | DC | #1 | rSr | 5092 | 178 | Colony, AL | Cullman HS | 11.06.96

Overview:

The undersized cornerback started for two and half years at outside cornerback for the Blazers, missing the entire 2019 season with a foot injury. Harris is a feisty player who likes to get into skirmishes with opposing wideouts. He plays with his knees bent, displaying certain lower flexibility. His feistiness often gets the better of him as he is very grabby in man coverage. Harris leans forward, hurting his balance. In press, he often shoots his hands too aggressively and whiffs, causing him to get beat off the line. A lack of size and inability to track the ball and put himself into favorable positions makes him a liability at the catch point as opponents box him out. His aggressive mindset does not carry over to the run game where he is not always willing to tackle, merely trying to trip opponents up. Harris does not project as a rosterable player due to his lack of size and inability to have potential special-teams impact.

Background:

Raised outside of Birmingham, Alabama. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Communication Studies major. Played as a freshman as a walk-on after transferring from Alabama A&M where he had a basketball scholarship, but redshirted. Earned a scholarship and started 4 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games played, missing two games due to injury as a sophomore. Missed the entire 2019 season due to injury. Parents are married. Four siblings. A standout high-school basketball player. Suffered a non-contact broken left foot that required surgery (August, 2019). Started eight games during the 2020 season.

