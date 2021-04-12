Bryan Mills - Cornerback North Carolina Central Eagles Scouting Report

BRYAN MILLS | North Carolina Central | CB | #22 | Sr | 6006 | 180 | Palmdale, CA | Quartz Hill | 04.03.99

Overview:

Long-limbed and athletic Mills has the type of athletic profile that defensive coordinators dream of developing. With outstanding length, Mills has the look of a press-man cornerback down the road. His long arms can be disruptive both at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. Mills is a smooth mover who has no problem turning and running while working vertically. He has smooth hips, easily redirecting to cover quicker wide receivers. There is clear developmental potential, but Mills is a long way away from playing meaningful snaps at the next level. He will need to continue to physically develop, currently boasting a rail-thin frame with an absence of physicality. Mills can get lost at times with the ball in the air, failing to locate and make a play. It might be a long shot for Mills to hear his name called during the 2021 draft without much in immediate return. In the right situation, Mills’ combination of length, athleticism and developmental potential could make for some long-term return for a patient organization. His performance at the Senior Bowl was highly impressive and likely boosted his draft stock from the day three range, into the top 100 overall.

Background:

Raised outside of Los Angeles, California. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played at the College of Canyons. Played in 8 games for the Cougars in 2018 playing in the secondary and on special teams. Transferred to North Carolina Central. Started 10 of 12 games played as a junior. Did not play in 2020 with the school’s season moved to the spring. Was invited to play in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

