NFL Draft Profile: Bryant Koback, Running Back, Toledo Rockets

#22

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 208

Hand: 918

Arm: 3100

Wing: 7448

DOB: 4/6/1998

Hometown: Holland, OH

High School: Springfield

Bryant Koback

Toledo Rockets

One Liners

Very good inside runner possessing toughness and contact balance.

Pros

Tough inside runner who consistently lowers his shoulder and falls forward through contact to grind out tough yards. Koback displays great contact balance, being able to absorb blows and stay on his feet. His long speed is above average. He uses his toughness to run through arm tackles. His cutting ability at low speeds is above average as he can make gap shooting defenders miss in the backfield. As a receiver, Koback has reliable hands when open underneath. A capable blocker, he uses his hands and physicality at an above-average level in pass protection.

Cons

Below average vision at the second level causes Koback to cut directly into traffic. He loses composure and forces runs to the outside when met with unexpected traffic despite the edge being contained. His below-average burst prevents him from exploiting closing holes quickly enough. As a route runner, his footwork is poor. Koback fails to find work as a pass blocker if his initial assignment bails out and is unable to maximize his physicality on chip blocks.

Summary

Average sized back with very good inside running ability, using his toughness and balance. Koback consistently grinds out tough yards and has above average long speed. His vision and composure are inconsistent leading to mistakes. Koback projects as a depth piece in a gap rushing scheme who should be able to contribute on special teams. To see volume on offense he has to improve his vision significantly.

Grade:

7th Round