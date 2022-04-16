Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Bryant Koback, Running Back, Toledo Rockets

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Toledo RB Bryant Koback
Toledo RB Bryant Koback
Toledo team name logo

#22
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 208
Hand: 918
Arm: 3100
Wing: 7448
DOB: 4/6/1998
Hometown: Holland, OH
High School: Springfield

Bryant Koback
Toledo Rockets

One Liners

Very good inside runner possessing toughness and contact balance. 

Pros

Tough inside runner who consistently lowers his shoulder and falls forward through contact to grind out tough yards. Koback displays great contact balance, being able to absorb blows and stay on his feet. His long speed is above average. He uses his toughness to run through arm tackles. His cutting ability at low speeds is above average as he can make gap shooting defenders miss in the backfield. As a receiver, Koback has reliable hands when open underneath. A capable blocker, he uses his hands and physicality at an above-average level in pass protection.

Cons

Below average vision at the second level causes Koback to cut directly into traffic. He loses composure and forces runs to the outside when met with unexpected traffic despite the edge being contained. His below-average burst prevents him from exploiting closing holes quickly enough. As a route runner, his footwork is poor. Koback fails to find work as a pass blocker if his initial assignment bails out and is unable to maximize his physicality on chip blocks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary

Average sized back with very good inside running ability, using his toughness and balance. Koback consistently grinds out tough yards and has above average long speed. His vision and composure are inconsistent leading to mistakes. Koback projects as a depth piece in a gap rushing scheme who should be able to contribute on special teams. To see volume on offense he has to improve his vision significantly.

Grade: 

7th Round

#22
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 208
Hand: 918
Arm: 3100
Wing: 7448
DOB: 4/6/1998
Hometown: Holland, OH
High School: Springfield

Bryant Koback
Toledo Rockets

One Liners

Very good inside runner possessing toughness and contact balance. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

NFL DRAFT BIBLE (2)
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Prospect Big Board and Profiles

By The NFL Draft Bible47 minutes ago
nfldraft-1.jpg-1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Full 2022 NFL Draft Order

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_15200385
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: George Karlaftis, Defensive End, Purdue Boilermakers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
new-jersey-generals-herschel-walker-may-27-1985-sports-illustrated-cover (1)
Alternative Football

USFL: Revisiting The Glory Days

By Ralph Ventre1 hour ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Drake London, USC
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: News from Drake London's Pro Day

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Three Defensive Backs Stand Alone

By Bo Marchionte2 hours ago
evan neal alabama
NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Offensive Tackles

By Zack Patraw3 hours ago
nfl draft
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects Attending Draft in Las Vegas

By Robert Gregson23 hours ago