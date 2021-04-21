Bryce Hargrove - Offensive Guard Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

BRYCE HARGROVE | Pittsburgh | OG | #71 | rSr | 6031 | 315 | Akron, OH | Coventry HS | 10.12.97 (23)

Overview:

Part of a sporadic Pitt offense, Hargrove was arguably its most consistent piece on the line over the last two seasons at left guard. Hargrove has an adequate frame with a powerful lower half that can create a lot of pop in very tight confines. He routinely moves defenders off their spot in the run game, re-establishing the line of scrimmage to the offense’s advantage. In pass protection, Hargrove shows good spatial awareness to handle various movements and blitzes up front. Technique, however, is not Hargrove’s friend. His pad level is about as hit or miss as can be. He is an extremely stiff athlete who has bad hips when he attempts to establish leverage. He won’t be asked to do much out of a phone booth. His inability to counteract twitchy interior players could be debilitating at the next level. While his power profile might buy him some time, his limited athletic profile and poor pad level could limit his ability to stick.

Background:

An All-ACC recognition (2020 honorable mention; 2019 third team) in each of the past two seasons. Started 27 of 38 games he played as a Panther. Played under head coach Ed Egan at Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, the same school that produced former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler James Harrison. Was considered a three-star strong- side defensive end prospect coming out of Coventry.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.