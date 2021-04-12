Bryce Thompson - Cornerback Tennessee Volunteers Scouting Report

BRYCE THOMPSON | Tennessee | DC | #0 | Jr | 5112 | 190 | Irmo, SC | Dutch Fork | 09.20.99

Overview:

A true junior who started since his true freshman season for the Volunteers, Thompson is well decorated with freshman All-America honors and preseason All-SEC nods. Excellent athlete with wonderful hip fluidity who can transition out of his hips without losing speed, showing capable burst to carry receivers on vertical routes. Extremely competitive athlete who will tackle in the open field and be a menace in press coverage, showing noteworthy arm length to stab receivers and redirect them at the line of scrimmage. Unfavorable size to his frame causing him to be thrown off routes and struggle to beat blocks on the perimeter. Will need to add weight to maintain his status as an outside corner. Unpredictable eye discipline as a zone coverage defender who struggles to consistently read route concepts and is overzealous when it comes to jumping the first thing he sees. Cornerback with Day 2 abilities; draft stock will be contingent upon answering past character concerns.

Background:

Raised in the Columbia, South Carolina area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sports Management major. Started 10 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 10 games missing three games due to suspension as a sophomore. Started 10 games as a junior. Was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault (August, 2019) after a loud argument in a dorm with his girlfriend whom he threatened to assault. His girlfriend reported he has a violent temper and had punched walls during previous arguments.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.