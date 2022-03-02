NFL Draft Profile: Cade Hall, Defensive End, San Jose State Spartans

#92

Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 270

Hand: N/a

Arm: N/a

Wing: N/a

DOB: 2/25/00

Eligible: 2022

Morgan Hill, CA

Bellarmine Prep

Cade Hall

San Jose State Spartans

One Liner

If you are looking for a high-effort defensive end, Cade Hall is your guy. He is relentless and exhausting, going all-out on every down.

Pros

Cade Hall is a high-energy defensive end with a motor that never quits. When you see Hall win his pass rush reps, it is with pure hustle and relentlessness. Hall never quits on a play and shows powerful pursuit off the backside of the play. His constant pressure frustrates and exhausts offensive linemen. Hall has a quick first step and great snap timing allowing him the upper hand on offensive linemen. When he gets his hand under the pads of offensive linemen, he has raw strength to bull rush and keep them off balance. Hall offers a bit of versatility, having played both with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up pass rusher.

Cons

Hall played off the edge predominantly in college, though his athleticism may limit him from playing there in the NFL. He lacks the necessary bend in his hips and ankles to dip below and around tackles off the edge. Hall may be considered a tweener. His skillset is better suited as an interior pass rusher, or at least player 3-technique in a 4-3, though he lacks the size. Yet his lack of athletic traits will make it difficult for him to consistently play the edge. Hall sticks to his bull rush when pass rushing and does not have any other true pass rush moves. He will need to add counters to his pass-rushing repertoire. Hall primarily tries to win with brute force and when he is unsuccessful, he lacks the ability or technique, and creativity to win. Hall misses far too many tackles as well. His hand placement and technique will need to improve to help him shed blockers and sift through traffic. He is an average athlete at best, though he plays with tremendous heart.

Summary

Cade Hall plays with pure heart and hustle, and at times this is still enough to win. He will need some coaching to master his craft. Hall has some deficiencies that are coachable though you can’t teach athleticism, and that is something that he lacks. He does possess the fire and competitiveness that coaches desire, though he has a lot of work in front of him before he gets the opportunity to be a possible impact player. Hall at best will be a sub-package player as added pass rushing muscle, likely playing the technique with the occasional stint out wide.

Background

Cade Hall has NFL pedigree in his veins. His father, Rhett Hall, was a defensive lineman for the University of California before he went on to play eight seasons in the NFL with stints on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Cade’s father Rhett was a part of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIX winning team. While in high school at Bellarmine Prep, Hall was a two-time All-WCAL selection, the 2016 WCAL Most Valuable Defensive Lineman, and the 2015 WCAL Sophomore of the Year. Hall also saw time at tight end and long snapper in high school. Football was not his only sport though, he was a member of the school’s rugby team as a freshman. Hall was a two-star prospect and 284th best player from California per 247 Sports. Hall enrolled at San Jose State after not receiving any offers from power five schools. During his freshman season, he played in all 12 games, starting the last eight which led all freshmen on the team. He led the team in sacks with three and had a tackle in every game except for one. As a sophomore, Hall led started all 12 games, leading the team in tackles for a loss (8). It was not until his junior year that Hall truly stepped up his game. He posted career highs in both sacks (10) and tackles for a loss (12) while only playing seven games due to Covid. This led to Hall being named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mountain West. He also received Defensive MVP honors in the Mountian West Championship Game after recording three tackles for a loss and two sacks. As a senior, Hall saw his sack numbers dip back to reality, only producing four in 10 games, and also had his lowest tackle for a loss total since his freshman year. Hall did finish the season strong though with 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble over his last four games.

Draft Grade:

7th Round

Quote

“He plays the game with outstanding effort. He is a relentless pass rusher who rushes with an extreme desire to get home. He is just limited athletically.” Drae Harris of The Draft Network.