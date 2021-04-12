Cade Johnson - Wide Receiver South Dakota State Jackrabbits Scouting Report

CADE JOHNSON | South Dakota St. | WO | #15 | rSr | 5092 | 180 | 4.51 | Papillion, NE | Bellevue West | 4.10.98

Overview:

Arguably the most consistent playmaker over the previous two seasons on the FCS level, South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson presents a ton of challenge for opposing defensive backs. Mirroring the skill set of current Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, Cade is a cat quick slot type who has outstanding fluidity out of his breaks. Evidenced by his insane yard per catch numbers during his Jackrabbit career, Johnson has big play ability, posting multiple long scores for the team. Johnson has some legitimate juice to his game, routinely blowing by defensive backs and breaking angles in post catch situations. For a smaller framed wide receiver, Johnson has some really promising flashes of concentration to win through contact. He is also arguably the top kick returner in the 2021 NFL Draft class, bringing a ton of special teams value with him. Size is always going to be a bit of a concern. Johnson has limited length and not a ton of room to add a significant amount of weight without compromising his athleticism. There is a lot to like here with Johnson. His combination of explosiveness, special team presence and competitiveness will offer an opportunity to hear his name called late as a departmentalized weapon who contributed on special teams while the rest of his game develops.

Background:

Raised in the Omaha, Nebraska area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 14 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played basketball in high school.

